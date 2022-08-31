Family fun at Larchfield Community event

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The venue is 136 Windmill Road, Hillsborough, Co Down, BT26 6NB with public admission from 11am.

Vehicle Registration for Classic cars and motorcycles and tractors whether Vintage or newer models is from 10am.

Registration including refreshments is £10.

A lot of fun was had at the event in 2019 and it is now making a welcome return

Planned activities and attractions include: Tregul Re-enactment group, Hillsborough Fort Guard, Scottish Dancers, Junior Ploughing Academy, Archery, music from internationally renowned Baillies Mills Accordian Band, music throughout the day with Trevor Dixon and Kenny Archer, Crafts & Knits stall, Home bakes, freshly dug potatoes and the Ice Cream man.

Children’s activities include Balloon modelling, Mini-Digger agility, crafts, treasure hunt, Guess the number of sweets and lots more.

Hot and cold refreshments served all day and Road Runs for Tractors and Cars will be held at around 3.30pm.

Assistance towards this event has been received from Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council.