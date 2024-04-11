Fancy learning juggling, hula, poi and more? North Coast Circus is the place for you...
Well, here’s your chance to work on that and develop some pretty impressive skills with North Coast Circus!
The group is starting a new session of lessons on Thursday, April 11, at the Sandel Centre in Coleraine.
The organisers said: “We're North Coast Circus, a growing community welcoming everyone of all ages and abilities from the North Coast to join us in Circus and Wellbeing.
"We specialize in promoting local wellbeing and building strong community connections through the exciting world of circus arts. With over a decade of experience, we have developed a deep passion for bringing people together through the magic of performance, juggling, hula, poi, yoga and much more!
"We firmly believe that anyone and everyone from all ages and backgrounds can benefit from the physical and mental challenges of circus training. We strive to create classes and workshops that will cater for all levels of experience, from complete beginners to advanced performers within the North Coast and Glens Borough of Northern Ireland.
"Come join us this Thursday 11th at The Sandel Centre 7-9pm £8 entry where you can meet like-minded individuals and have some fun learning new skills.” Anyone interested in taking part can book their place via Eventbrite or pay at the door.
Classes are for adults aged 18 and over but there are plans to include classes all over the summer period for children, teenagerss and adults. Check out North Coast Circus Facebook page for all the information.