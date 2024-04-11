Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Well, here’s your chance to work on that and develop some pretty impressive skills with North Coast Circus!

The group is starting a new session of lessons on Thursday, April 11, at the Sandel Centre in Coleraine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The organisers said: “We're North Coast Circus, a growing community welcoming everyone of all ages and abilities from the North Coast to join us in Circus and Wellbeing.

North Coast Circus is beginning a new course in the Sandel Centre, Coleraine, Credit North Coast Circus

"We specialize in promoting local wellbeing and building strong community connections through the exciting world of circus arts. With over a decade of experience, we have developed a deep passion for bringing people together through the magic of performance, juggling, hula, poi, yoga and much more!

"We firmly believe that anyone and everyone from all ages and backgrounds can benefit from the physical and mental challenges of circus training. We strive to create classes and workshops that will cater for all levels of experience, from complete beginners to advanced performers within the North Coast and Glens Borough of Northern Ireland.

"Come join us this Thursday 11th at The Sandel Centre 7-9pm £8 entry where you can meet like-minded individuals and have some fun learning new skills.” Anyone interested in taking part can book their place via Eventbrite or pay at the door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad