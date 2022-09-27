Five Things To Do in Causeway Coast and Glens this week

Why not try a Red Squirrel Safari this weekend?

1 Portrush Fashion Show

Holy Trinity Church in Portrush presents An Autumn and Winter Season Fashion Show on Thursday (September 29) in the Magherabuoy House Hotel at 8pm.

Collections from New Look, Menarys, Ivory Bridal, Norman Hillis, British Red Cross, Starlight and Stone and Harrison’s. Admission £15 including refreshments.

2 Cabaret Club at the Riverside

Coleraine’s Riverside Theatre presents the first of its Cabaret Club evenings on Wednesday (September 28) at 8pm.

Hosted by Dame Portia LaRush, the show will also feature singer Andrea Lyons of Dandy Lyons fame, Stars in Your Eyes and X Factor’s Roger Boyd and dance troupes – Klassy Katz and Dance to Enhance. Tickets from the Riverside Theatre.

3 Tapas Night for Cancer Focus

Dame Portia La Rush hosts the Cabaret Club at the Riverside Theatre

Portrush Yacht Club is holding a Tapas Night on Saturday (October 1) in aid of Cancer Focus NI.

The Keeping Well Van from Cancer Focus NI will also be available on Saturday to raise awareness of their vital work supporting families across Northern Ireland.

Tickets: £25pp. Booking essential. Ticket price includes a donation to Cancer Focus NI.

4 Superhero Sunday Parkrun

Join Portrush Junior Parkrun for their Swell Superhero Sunday this weekend (October 2) at 9.30am.

Open to 4-14 year olds, the parkrun takes place at Portrush’s East Strand beach. Fancy dress optional but superhero powers may improve your times!

5 Red Squirrel Safari

Take part in ‘Squirreltober 2022’ with a Red Squirrel Safari in Glenarm Forest this Saturday (October 1) at 10am.