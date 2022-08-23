Five Things to do in Causeway Coast and Glens this weekend

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

1. ‘Married Bliss’ at Portrush Summer Theatre

The Lambeg Players bring the curtain down on the Portrush Summer Theatre season with the hilarious comedy ‘Married Bliss’.

The Sam Cree comedy will be performed in the Town Hall nightly at 8pm from August 24-27.

Prices: adults £12, senior citizens £10, children £5. Special rates for organised parties. Box office opening hours Wednesday - Saturday 11.30am-12.30pm and from 6-8pm. Telephone 028 7082 9539.

2.Lammas Fair refreshments

Heading to Ballycastle for the Lammas Fair? Then why not drop into the Ramoan Parish Centre on Monday, August 29, and enjoy refreshments from 10am - 4pm.

Tea, coffee, soup, sandwiches, scones, tray bakes and - most importantly if you’ve walked miles around the fair attractions - a comfortable seat!

All welcome.

3. Morelli’s marvellous Mini events

The last weekend in August was always pretty special for the Causeway Coast Mini Club as that’s when “all roads lead to the Port”. Their events had to be ‘parked’ for two years due to the pandemic but the Minis are back and promising to yield record attendances in this the 63rd year of the Mini.

Saturday (August 27) sees the immensely popular Mini Dash O’ the O’Rish when over 100 Minis will make the journey from Bushmills to Portstewart.

The activities continue the following day on Sunday (August 28) when the vehicles will assemble for the static display at the West Bay Car Park in Portrush. All welcome. Admission free.

4. Portballintrae Craft Market

Treat yourself to something special made by some of Northern Ireland’s top makers at the Artisan Craft Market in Portballintrae this weekend.

Get along to Portballintrae Village Hall on Saturday (August 27) from 10.30am - 4pm.

Candles, crafts, pictures, jewellery and much more.

5. Summer Street Theatre

Portrush and Portstewart will have summer street theatre in action this weekend.

You can catch The Mac Factor in Portrush this Friday (August 26) at the Ampitheatre at 1.30pm and later that afternoon in Portstewart at the Crescent at 4pm.