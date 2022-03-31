Five Things to Do in Causeway Coast & Glens

Here’s some idea of what’s happening in the Causeway Coast and Glens area this weekend.

1. Roe Valley Art Exhibition

A unique new exhibition by Causeway based artist-researcher and educator Gail Mahon has opened at Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre in Limavady.

Bone Oracles 00 is a new solo exhibition of limited-edition prints, original drawings, and reformed clay/ceramic objects, featuring active material sketches in chalk, raw clay, latex, graphite, earth minerals, bone, ceramic and bio-ceramics fragments.

This unique and visually striking exhibition focuses on ecology, exploring the space between the built and natural environment through physical movement and a variety of visual arts practices.

Gail will also give a talk and lead an exhibition tour on Saturday (April 2) from 12noon to 1pm, explaining the inspiration and processes used to create her work.

This event is free, but booking is advised. Please ring 028 7776 0650 or go to www.roevalleyarts.com.

2. Brush up on your marine knowledge

Portrush Yacht Club is holding an event on Sunday (April 3) entitled Talking North Coast Marine Species.

This exclusive talk is being hosted by Erin McKeown from Sea Deep NI (part of Ulster Wildlife) and Dr Liz Pothanikat from DAERA.

They will be providing an overview on some of the marine protected species off the North Coast, including; skate, rays and sharks as well as details on licensing requirements.

This talk is aimed at those interested in hearing more about some of our local wildlife or those who enjoy sea angling.

Free admission and no need to book. Talk begins 3pm.

3. Self Defence Workshop

North Coast Tang Soo Do and Portstewart Community Association are holding free Self Defence Workshops in Portstewart Scout Hall on Saturday (April 2).

The workshops are as follows:

Women Only 1pm-2.30pm

Male and Female aged 11 - 15 years 2.30pm-3.30pm

Boys and Girls aged 4 - 10 years 3.30pm-4.30pm

Contact 07748 530604 for further details.

4. Coffe Morning for Ukraine

The Anchor Bar in Portstewart is holding a Coffee Morning for Ukraine this Saturday (April 2).

The event will run from 11am - 1pm.

All monies raised will be donated to the Ukrainian crisis.

5. Weekend Wonders Workshop

Looking for something creative for the little ones this weekend?

Flowerfield Arts Centre in Portstewart are holding a Weekend Wonders Workshop for 8-12 year olds this Saturday (April 2).

The theme will be Daffodils and the workshop will run from 1-2.30pm.

Children will have the opportunity to experiment with a variety of different artistic materials, learn new creative techniques, have fun and develop their skills, before making their finished ‘product’.

This spring-themed one-day workshop will guide kids to create beautiful daffodil-inspired arts and crafts.

Tickets £8.50 via EventBrite.

