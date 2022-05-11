Five Things To Do in Causeway Coast & Glens

...but as well as top class motorcycle road racing, there’s lots of other things happening too.

1. Portstewart fireworks display

The spectacular pre-NW200 fireworks display returns this year.

The event takes places in Portstewart on Friday (May 13) with music from 8.30pm.

With the spectacular backdrop of Dominican College, Castlerock and the hills of Donegal, this is one not to be missed....and it’s FREE!

2. Overland and Borders exhibition at Roe Valley

‘Overland and Borders’, a new exhibition by Diane Henshaw, will be on display in Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre in Limavady until May 28.

The artist’s abstract work is known for its paired down lines and formulated composition, and visitors to the exhibition can enjoy a series of works created during lockdown, along with a small selection of large drawings about people, place, memory, experience, and history.

The exhibition is free to visit during the centre’s opening hours, which are outlined below:

Monday: CLOSED; Tuesday: 10am - 4pm; Wednesday: 10am - 4pm and 7pm - 9pm; Thursday: 10am - 4pm and 7pm - 9pm; Friday: 10am - 3pm; Saturday: 10am - 1pm.

3. NI based film ‘Here Before’ on screen

Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre and Flowerfield Arts Centre continue their partnership with FilmHub NI with screenings of the NI based thriller, Here Before.

It will show at Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre on Thursday, May 12.

This tense psychological thriller, which was written and directed by Stacey Gregg and filmed in Northern Ireland, tells the haunting story of a mother’s love.

Here Before will be screened at Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre on Thursday at 7pm.Tickets cost £7. Book for this screening online via Eventbrite or by calling 028 7776 0650.

4. Skerries Boxing tournament

Skerries Amateur Boxing Club are holding a Fight Night this Friday, May 13.

The event takes place in the Magherabuoy House Hotel at 8pm. Doors open 7.30pm.

Skerries ABC take on boxers from an Ulster Select team. Admission £6.

5. Litter pick on Portrush beach

North Coast World Earth are teaming up with Portrush RNLI this Sunday (May 15) for a litter pick along the West Strand in Portrush.

Come grab a picker, bag and bib and join in on the mile walk to West Strand lifeguard hut and back with the RNLI Mayday Appeal.

Meet at Portrush Harbour car park at 11am.

Read more: