Five Things to do in Causeway Coast & Glens this weekend...

Get out and about in the Causeway Coast & Glens area and you’ll discover that there are plenty of events to fill your diary. Here’s a few suggestions:

1. Arcadia Art

Portrush resident, Tim Nelson is holding his first art exhibition at the Arcadia in Portrush.

Tim started painting in the 1990s in oils, having been inspired to take up a paintbrush when he started to look through his late father’s work. Tim’s work reflects the recreation of events and images he has seen along the beautiful North Coast.

As a boatowner and a volunteer crew member at Portrush RNLI he has a perspective on the landscape that others may not have seen. The exhibition runs until July 17 and features Tim’s work as well as some of his

late father’s pieces.

2. Kilraughts YFC Colour Run

Celebrate 80 years of Kilraughts Young Farmers’ Club by running in their 8k Colour Run this Saturday (July 2) starting from Gracehill Golf Club.

Registration at 10.30am, race starts at 11am. All welcome to enjoy a barbecue afterwards.

Entry fee is £10, other donations also welcome. All money raised will be donated to Prostate Cancer UK. For further information, contact 0777 154373.

3. Charity Coffee Morning

Dazzle Garden Centre, Drumagarner Road, Kilrea, is the venue for an Open Day and Coffee Morning this Saturday (July 2) from 9am - 4pm.

With entertainment, guest singers and sunflowers on sale, this event will raise funds for Young Lives v Cancer.

Local boy, 12-year-old Joshua Kelly was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukaemia in January this year. He has received three intense rounds of chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant. His family are so appreciative of the Young Lives v Cancer ‘Homes from Home’ in Belfast and Bristol. This Open Day and Coffee Morning will help support the charity which supports children and their families living with cancer.

4. Causeway Craft Trail Showcase Exhibition

Flowerfield Arts Centre in Portstewart is hosting a unique artisan craft exhibition featuring the works of 12 crafters and makers from across the Causeway Coast and Glens area.

The Causeway Craft Trail Showcase Exhibition will run until Wednesday, August 31.

It will feature works by local creatives who participated in the pilot Causeway Coast and Glens Craft Trail back in March. This allowed visitors to meet with local makers and crafters in the places that inspire their work. A new map was also produced as part of the initiative, illustrating the locations of makers and craft collectives’ studios.

For full information on the Craft Exhibition including opening hours and supporting workshops and events visit www.flowerfield.org or call 028 7083 1400.

5. Vintage Tea Dance

Dust off those dancing shoes and get along to Flowerfield Arts Centre in Portstewart this Friday (July 1) for a Vintage Tea Dance featuring the Victory Rollers.

Take a trip down memory lane in a special vintage tea dance especially for local senior citizens to enjoy an afternoon of tea, sandwiches, traybakes and nostalgia from days gone by. The Victory Rollers will have you on your feet as they perform songs from the 40’s, 50’s, and 60’s.

Dance the afternoon away with lots of social dancing or just sit back and soak up the atmosphere. Period costume strongly encouraged!

The event runs from 12 noon - 2pm and is free but booking is essential. Tickets available via EventBrite.

