Five Things to do in Causeway Coast & Glens this weekend

1. Ballycastle Seafront Artisan Market

The Ballycastle Seafront Artisan Market is a showcase of local food, culture, heritage and traditions, a perfect destination for anyone searching for an authentic experience.

The market will feature 50 – 60 artisan makers selling a range of products including woodcraft, leather-craft, pottery and ceramics, haberdashery, glass-work, artwork, silver work, skincare products and home fragrances along with local food!

Get along to Ballycastle sea front this Sunday, August 7, for this free event.

2. August Children’s Month at Roe Valley

Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre in Limavady is celebrating the return of August Children’s Month with a carnival of arts events, activities and plenty of reasons to party.

The programme begins on Saturday, August 6, with a free family fun day in Drumceatt Square, stilt walkers, juggler, balloon animal modeller face painting and kids crafts.

There will also be a free screening of Madagascar 3. (Booking essential).

The Centre will also be running a Drawing Competition with the theme, ‘My Summer Adventure’. Call in to the centre and visit the Kid’s Area and let your imagination run wild with papers and pens, or draw a picture at home and bring it in.

Weekly winners will be selected and the prize will be a FREE ticket for up to four people to attend a show or film screening of your choice, a fantastic art kit to get creative with at home PLUS their artwork will be displayed in the Community Gallery space.

To book tickets or find out more about August Children’s Month at Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre, visit roevalleyarts.com, call into the arts centre or call 028 7776 0650.

3. Causeway Coast Artists exhibition

Causeway Coast Artists are delighted to be back with ther annual art exhibition.

They are a group of artists and artisan craft makers based in and around or inspired by Portballintrae and the beautiful coast. The Group is open to new ideas and would welcome new and enthusiastic members.

All will be made welcome at their exhibition to be held on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, August 5, 6 and 7 in Portballintrae Village Hall.

Admission free to view.

4. Saturday Sessions Live in the Park at Flowerfield

Flowerfield Arts Centre in Portstewart is hosting a series of free Saturday Lunchtime Sessions Live in the Park throughout August.

This is the perfect chance to pack a picnic, grab a blanket or some camp chairs and enjoy outdoor performances by local musicians in the beautiful surroundings of Flowerfield Park.

The ambient sounds of alt-folk singer Joel Harkin will fill the park on Saturday (August 6). Joel’s songs are about cherry blossoms and old churches, lost friends, migrations, and a fear of dying.

His live performances are spectacles you won’t want to miss. The session runs from 12 noon - 1pm. Further information from Flowerfield Arts Centre.

5. Summer Theatre is ‘Beyond a Joke’

The Portrush Summer Theatre season continues with the Bart Players and their production of Derek Benfield’s ‘Beyond a Joke’ which runs from August 3 - 6.

Jane and Andrew’s pleasant country house is accident prone. Six people have already died there in unfortunate and embarrassing accidents.

When daughter Sally’s young man Geoff arrives for the weekend unaware of the house’s reputation, he mistakenly deduces from conversational confusion that the deaths were due to sinister circumstances.

Prices: adults £12, senior citizens £10, children £5. Special rates for organised parties. Box office opening hours Wednesday - Saturday 11.30am-12.30pm and from 6-8pm. Telephone 028 7082 9539.

