Five Things to do in Causeway Coast & Glens this weekend

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

1. Stranocum Fun Night and Duck Race

Stranocum and District Development Group are holding a free Fun Night and Duck Race on Friday (August 19).

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Running from 6.30pm-8.30pm at Stranocum Community Centre, the event will feature inflatables, face painting, DJ, glitter tattoos, balloon modelling, pop up pizzeria, crafts, hot dogs, retro sweet shop and an ice cream stand.

Most Popular

The summer series of free lunchtime gigs at Flowerfield in Portstewart comes to a close on Saturday with Kate Nicholson

All welcome.

2. Kate Nicholson in concert

Flowerfield Arts Centre hosts the last in its free Saturday Lunchtime Sessions Live in the Park this Saturday (August 20).

The summer series comes to a close on Saturday with Kate Nicholson. Heralded as one of Northern Ireland’s most exciting new talents, blending sounds from home as well as Nashville, Tennessee, New Orleans and more, Kate’s relatable songs tell tales of love, loss, treachery, judgment, strength and hope.

Lots of fun to be had at Stranocum Fun Night and Duck Race

The outdoor gig runs from noon until 1pm.

3. Garvagh Music in the Park

Cornerstone Park in Garvagh is the venue for a Music in the Park event this Saturday (August 20) organised by Garvagh Pipe Band and the Hampsey Harp School.

Running from 2-3pm, the event is aimed at “exploring whether we should have a shared bandstand for community music”. The event will feature the Monday Singers and refreshments.

4. Baby and Kids’ Market

North Coast Parents are holding a Baby and Kids’ Market in the Diamond Centre in Coleraine this Sunday (August 21) from 1-6pm.

The event will feature new and pre-loved items, face painting, singing and dancing and arts and crafts.

For more information go to www.ncpni.co.uk

5. Children’s Month in Limavady

Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre continues celebrating August Children’s Month with a carnival of arts events, activities and plenty of reasons to party.

Events at Drumceatt Squarre this weekend include a Prince and Princess Tea Party Storytelling Session on Friday (August 19) from 2-2.45pm. Price £6 or £20 for a family of four. Suitabe for ages 2+. *juice and buns provided for children.

Saturday (August 20) will see Banyan Theatre present Goldilocks and the Three Bears from 12.30pm-1.30pm. Price £6 and £20 for a family of four. Suitable for ages 3-7. There will also be a Bear Puppet Making workshop with Banyan Theatre on Saturday from 2:30pm-3:30pm. Price £5 suitable for ages 3-7.