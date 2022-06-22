Five things to do in County Antrim this weekend

Here are some events and activities that are happening from Friday to Sunday.

1.The 13th Guinness Belfast City Blues Festival is back and is set to take place over three days in 14 venues with 29 acts and almost 40 gigs. Taking place from June 24-26 the festival provides platform once again for established and up and coming blues artists to showcase their talent and skills to live audiences in bars across Belfast. The trail will be hitting a variety of local venues, such as Kelly’s Cellars, Black Box, Ramada by Wyndham, Granny Annies, The Deer’s Head, The Ulster Sports Club, The Dirty Onion, St George’s Market, and more. The 2022 festival is in support of The People’s Kitchen, a Belfast based charity that is host to an incredibly active food bank, provides food delivery to those in need, and also supplies clothes and advice to the homeless and families in need.

2. Why not book the Mini Beasts Workshop taking place at Antrim Castle Garens & Clotworthy House on Saturday, June. 25, from 10.30-1.30pm. Admission is free but booking is essential for this informative workshop about the fascinating world of the largest group of living organisms on the planet - Insects. Book via https://oldcourthouse.ticketsolve.com/shows/873633450

From left Seamus O'Neill (Belfast City Blues Festival director), Lord Mayor Michael Long, performer Lee Hedley and Austen Guy (account executive at Diageo) at the launch of the 2022 Guinness Belfast City Blues Festival. Photo: Tina Calder / Excalibur Press

3. Be among the first to see a new exhibition at the Braid in Ballymena. Launching on Friday, June 24, ‘A Good Drying Day’ exhibition with local artist Alex Dewart, who is now working internationally, features a snapshot of family and social history, inspired by local photographs.The project was carried out during the lockdown periods of 2020/21.

4.Spend some time at the new play area in the village of Galgorm. Just officially opened it draws on the characteristics of the surrounding area such as the River Maine, Galgorm Castle and the local golf course and includes a number of inclusive pieces of play equipment to meet the needs of children with a range of abilities.

5. The Irish Game Fair is back at Shanes Castle on June 25 and 26, after an absence of two years due to the Covid pandemic. It offers something for everyone interested in country sports and conservation and, of course, day long entertainment in three Arenas. The huge programme of events and activities includes: dog displays. archery, clay pigeon shooting, angling, flying falconry displays, ferret show and a large tented village of country living retailers. There will also be a living history festival featuring a full size Viking Longship and several dozen costumed re-enactors. Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite or purchased at the gate (cash). Keep up to date with Game Fair news on www.irishgamefair.com or www.thevirtualgamefair.com

A Mini Beasts Workshop is taking place at Antrim Castle Gardens & Clotworthy House on Saturday June. 25

The newly opened ‘A Good Drying Day’ exhibition, with local artist Alex Dewart features a snapshot of family and social history, inspired by local photographs

The newly opened play park at Galgorm includes a number of inclusive pieces of play equipment to meet the needs of children with a range of abilities