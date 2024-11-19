Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Coleraine Football Club is looking forward to its first Corporate Lunch of the season – with former Liverpool and Wales striker Dean Saunders.

The event – sponsored by Causeway Guest Accommodation – will take place on Saturday, December 7 at The Showgrounds.

Attendees will gather for a drinks reception at 12.30pm, before enjoying a two-course meal.

The guest speaker is former Liverpool and Wales striker Dean Saunders who will chat about his career and give some fascinating insights into life as a professional footballer.

There is also a chance to win some exciting prizes in a raffle and an auction will take place for some not-to-be missed memorabilia.

Outside the Social Club, a Christmas market will be in operation for supporters to sample and purchase local produce, with entertainment planned for those of all ages. Entry into the Christmas market is free.

Anyone interested in attending the Corporation Lunch should contact Laura Lagan ([email protected])/(07938 486941) as soon as possible.