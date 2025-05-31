Fun for all the family at the Ballance House fair

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 31st May 2025, 06:00 BST

All the fun of the fair for all the family is on offer at The Ballance House on Saturday June 7.

Aside from craft, book and plant stalls, this annual Ulster New Zealand Trust event offers Kiwi sausage sizzling, wellie boot whanging, and fun hands on activities for younger family members.

You can also learn how to recycle waste paper into plant pots ready for seed sowing under the guidance of Joanne Templeton from Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council.

Something for everyone at the Ballance House Fair. Pic credit: Ballance House

However, the star attraction for many will be the Lisburn choir ‘Harmony Too’ led by Kirsty Orr.

This award winning choir, one of seven coached by Kirsty, recently enjoyed success at Bangor International Choral Festival after high profile performances at The Tower of London and in the Barbican.

Earlier in the afternoon visitors to the home farm of famed NZ Prime Minister John Ballance will be piped in by Harry Ferguson Memorial Pipe Band members.

