Enjoy a traditional Kiwi sausage sizzle and fun for all the family at the Ballance House annual Spring Fair, on Saturday May 20 from12 noon – 4pm.

The Kiwi gumboot-throwing competition will challenge all ages then enjoy a tasty traditional New Zealand sausage sizzle accompanied by lively tunes from the very melodic Baillies Mills Accordion Band.

The very popular children’s crafts and creative face-painting events are free so bring the kids for a creative afternoon out.

There will also be a bouncy castle and games on the front lawn.

Guided tours of the house will be available at 12 noon, 1pm, 2p, and 3 pm and the craft market will have a range of homemade gifts available, along with lots of books and plants for sale.

The Tea Barn will be open for snacks and light lunches. Car parking is free of charge and there is disabled access. Dogs are also welcome on leads.

Entrance donation is £3 for adults, under 14s are £1 and under 5s are free.

All proceeds and donations go to the Ulster New Zealand Trust for upkeep of The Ballance House.

The Ballance House, which is based at 118a Lisburn Road, Glenavy, BT29 4NY, is a farmhouse museum and the birthplace of John Ballance, New Zealand’s Premier from 1891–93.

The house is open to the public between April and September on Sundays from 2pm – 5pm and most bank holidays.

Bookings are taken for group visits all year round.