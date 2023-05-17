Concert in Dundrod Orange Hall raises vital funds for Guide Dogs charity

The concert featured Tony Kerr and Eugene O’Dornan and well-known local auctioneer Rodney Clarke conducted an auction for items very kindly donated by local businesses.
Finlay McBride and friends presented a cheque for £1322.00 to Robert McKinnon representing Guide Dogs NI.
Finlay wishes to thank everyone who supported the event by attending or sponsoring prizes.
Gary Wilson, Community Relationship Fundraising Manager for Guide Dogs NI said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive this donation from Finlay and friends.
"Partnerships are what make Guide Dogs NI work, with our life-changing dogs and our My Sighted Guide volunteers partnering with people living with vision impairment right across Northern Ireland.
"Our amazing dogs cost £54,800 to support from birth to retirement, so we are delighted to have such an amazing fundraising partner on board to help make a massive difference."
If you are interested in fundraising for Guide Dogs NI email [email protected]