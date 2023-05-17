Register
Concert in Dundrod Orange Hall raises vital funds for Guide Dogs charity

A concert held recently in Dundrod Orange Hall has raised over £1300 for Guide Dogs.

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 17th May 2023, 09:31 BST
Updated 17th May 2023, 09:31 BST

The concert featured Tony Kerr and Eugene O’Dornan and well-known local auctioneer Rodney Clarke conducted an auction for items very kindly donated by local businesses.

Finlay McBride and friends presented a cheque for £1322.00 to Robert McKinnon representing Guide Dogs NI.

Finlay wishes to thank everyone who supported the event by attending or sponsoring prizes.

Finlay McBride and friends present a cheque for £1322.00 to Robert McKinnon representing Guide Dogs N
Finlay McBride and friends present a cheque for £1322.00 to Robert McKinnon representing Guide Dogs N

Gary Wilson, Community Relationship Fundraising Manager for Guide Dogs NI said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive this donation from Finlay and friends.

"Partnerships are what make Guide Dogs NI work, with our life-changing dogs and our My Sighted Guide volunteers partnering with people living with vision impairment right across Northern Ireland.

"Our amazing dogs cost £54,800 to support from birth to retirement, so we are delighted to have such an amazing fundraising partner on board to help make a massive difference."

If you are interested in fundraising for Guide Dogs NI email [email protected]

