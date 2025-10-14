Galgorm Resort & Spa setting for £1 million luxury auction including rare Rolex, Cartier and Patek Philippe watches seized from criminals

An array of rare luxury items – some valued higher than the average Northern Ireland home – are to come under the hammer this week.

With an estimated market value of around £1 million – including proceeds of crime assets - the event is being staged by Wilsons Auctions at Galgorm on Friday, October 17.

From emeralds worth six figures to designer handbags at a fraction of retail price, this physical auction offers a rare opportunity to bid on authenticated luxury items – many of which are seldom seen on the open market, especially in Northern Ireland.

Among the headline lots is an impressive Colombian emerald and diamond necklace set in 18ct yellow and white gold, featuring approximately 70 carats of emeralds and 10 carats of diamonds, with an auction estimate of £100,000–£120,000.

Adding a bold contemporary twist is Mr Brainwash’s Balloon Girl, a visually arresting artwork from the internationally acclaimed street artist whose pieces have been collected by celebrities and exhibited worldwide.

This lot offers bidders the chance to own a culturally resonant work that blurs the line between street art and fine art.

The impressive jewellery selection includes a 14ct white gold diamond solitaire ring featuring a fancy greyish brown yellow diamond, weighing approximately 1.95 carats.

A highlight of the evening is the inclusion of proceeds of crime assets, which will all be sold with no reserve. These items – seized by law enforcement agencies and now offered to the public - include a remarkable collection of 23 luxury watches, each authenticated and available to be sold to the highest bidder.

Among them is the Patek Philippe Grand Complications Perpetual Calendar, a horological masterpiece revered by collectors worldwide. With its intricate perpetual calendar mechanism and timeless design, this watch represents the pinnacle of Swiss craftsmanship and is rarely offered at public auction.

Another standout lot is the Platinum Ice Blue Rolex Daytona, expected to fetch £40,000 – £50,000. Known for its sleek chronograph dial and motorsport heritage, the Daytona remains one of the most sought-after watches in the world, with waitlists stretching for years.

The collection also includes Rolex Submariner, Audemars Piguet Royal Oak, Cartier Santos, Omega Seamaster, and Tag Heuer Carrera, among others – making this one of the most significant public offerings of high-end timepieces in Northern Ireland.

The auction also includes a range of affordable designer handbags, footwear, and accessories, offering fashion lovers the chance to snap up authentic luxury for less. With many lots starting well below retail prices, there are genuine money-saving deals to be had whether you're bidding on a Chanel tote, Louboutin heels, or a Louis Vuitton clutch.

Another standout lot is a signed large black and white photograph of Pele and George Best, capturing two of football’s most iconic figures in a single frame. Signed in black marker by Pele, the piece is accompanied by a certificate of authenticity from Icons Memorabilia, along with an image of Pele giving his signature – adding provenance and prestige.

The digital catalogue can be viewed here.

Luxury auctioneer Allan McKenzie said: “We are delighted to offer bidders this exciting selection of luxury pieces. It’s not every day you see items of this calibre available for public auction, especially here in Northern Ireland. But what makes this event special is the range: from six-figure showpieces to affordable luxury, there’s something for every kind of bidder.”

Guests will be welcomed for viewing from 3pm, with a bubbles reception from 6pm. Bidders are encouraged to attend in person and experience the thrill of auction. RSVP by Tuesday, October 14 to attend the night via [email protected]. Live online bidding will be available for those who cannot make the evening, and those planning to bid online are encouraged to register in advance of Friday, October 17.