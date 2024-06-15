Garden Show Ireland 2024: Watch as Diarmuid Gavin explains why Northern Ireland weather is perfect for gardening

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

One of the key topics of conversation on the opening day of Garden Show Ireland was, not surprisingly, the weather.

But as crowds descended on Antrim Castle Gardens for the start of the popular three-day event, it was evident that gardening enthuasists are a hardy breed.

Dressed for all weathers and expecting the worst, visitors arrived in their droves – and they were suitably rewarded when glorious afternoon sun came out to bathe the majestic setting in warmth, even if it was a little squishy underfoot in places.

Garden Show Ireland ambassador Diarmuid Gavin explained that while we may complain about the weather at times, the climate in Ireland is perfectly suited to growing plants.

Garden Show Ireland Show ambassador and celebrity garden designer Diarmuid Gavin at his Clockwork Garden at Antrim Castle Gardens. Picture: Darren Kidd / Press Eye.

“We have a mild, moist climate, exactly what plants love,” he said, as our temperate climate is much more suited to gardening than the extreme temperatures found in other parts of the world.

Lockdown changed the whole gardening industry, he said, adding that more and more people are enjoying gardening, or “therapeutic magic”, as he calls it.

Garden Show Ireland certainly has blossomed over the years and anyone who has been there previously will notice some subtle changes and improvements to make it even bigger and roomier.

It’s a delightful mix of things to buy, eat and do, all centred around plants and gardening, with the addition of food and drink, crafts and country pursuits.

From plant nurseries where you can pick up some new specimens, to craft and gift stalls bursting with interesting wares, the show really does have a vast array of items to tempt visitors. On the opening day many visitors could be seen making their way home carrying – or wheeling – large quantities of new plants for their own gardens.

All kinds of artisan food and drink producers are also there with everything from balsamic vinegars and cider to cheese and chutneys.

But, the one thing that stood out this year more than ever before was the opportunity to learn something new.

The Garden Stage – which has a more open layout than in previous years – is where a variety of experts such as garden designer Diarmuid Gavin, plantsman Paul Smyth and horticulturist Marie Staunton, along with organic vegetable growers Klaus Laitenberger and Biruk Sahle, host demos with advice and ‘how to’ discussions.

In the Flower Farmers marquee, meanwhile, successful growers share hints and tips with demonstrations such as how to make a beautiful bouquet with locally grown and foraged flowers, or how to grow your own blooms through the seasons.

The Floral Art Pavilion hosts fabulous displays from the Northern Ireland Group of Flower Arrangement Societies and for the first time, hosts a series of demonstrations and workshops.

There’s also lots to learn in the various sessions lined up in Craft Village and the Food and Drink Experience.

