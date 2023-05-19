Register
Get in gear for the Dromara Vintage and Classic Club tractor run

Grab your starting handle and dip the oil it's almost time for the latest vehicle road run organised by the Dromara Vintage and Classic Club.

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 19th May 2023, 16:24 BST
Updated 19th May 2023, 16:24 BST

The event will take place on Saturday June 10 with vehicles assembling at a point opposite St Michael's Church, on the Rathfriland Rd, Finnis, from 12pm.

All proceeds will be donated to the Slieve Croob Community First Responders which Club chairman Brian McGrillen described as a "very worthwhile charity".

Patricia Quinn, the group's assistant treasurer, and responder Helen Madine were at Peter Morgan's cottage, Finnis, for the official launch of the road run.

    Dromara Vintage and Classic Club chairman Brian McGrillen (extreme left) at the launch of this year's vehicle road run with Club members and representatives of the designated Charity the Slieve Croob Community First Responders (from left) Patricia Quinn (First Responders), Gerald McGrillen, George McNeill, Helen Madine (First Responders), Stanley Gratton, John Fitzpatrick, Davy Thompson, Stephen McCann and Peter McGrady.Dromara Vintage and Classic Club chairman Brian McGrillen (extreme left) at the launch of this year's vehicle road run with Club members and representatives of the designated Charity the Slieve Croob Community First Responders (from left) Patricia Quinn (First Responders), Gerald McGrillen, George McNeill, Helen Madine (First Responders), Stanley Gratton, John Fitzpatrick, Davy Thompson, Stephen McCann and Peter McGrady.
    Mr McGrillen said he was confident that once again the road fun would attract wide support and emphasised that in addition to tractors any vintage or classic vehicle would be welcome to take part.

    "This is a very worthwhile charity which deserves the support of all of us and hopefully we will be able to make a significant contribution to their funds," he said.