Tourism Northern Ireland is bringing the Claret Jug to Portrush this Friday (May 2), allowing fans to have selfies taken with golf’s most famous trophy.

Ahead of The 153rd Open in July, the Claret Jug will be on view at Kerr Street Green in Portrush on May 2 from 11am until 1pm.

This free public event will showcase how Northern Ireland is ‘Made for Golf’ and give fans the chance to take photographs with the famous Claret Jug and Tourism NI’s #TheOpen giant letters.