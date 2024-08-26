Getting revved up for a 'Mini' invasion of Portrush for the annual Morelli's Italian Ice Cream Job
Causeway Coast Mini Club (CCMC) met up with their sponsors recently to kick off the run up to the first event of the weekend ‘The Dash’ which takes place at Bushmills Distillery on Saturday, August 31, from 5 to 7pm.
Then it’s off to Portrush on September 1 for the Super Sunday Show from 9am to 4pm at West Bay car park.
Bushmills expects to host around 200 minis on the Saturday evening when there will be a fancy dress show followed by a ballot and finishing with a run to Portstewart.
The Super Sunday event in Portrush can host close to 500 cars and the event includes traders, bouncy castles and kites on the beach.
CCMC was formed in 1996 and raises money for local charities. This year’s chosen charity is Dementia (NI).