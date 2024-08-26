Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Minis are back to take over Portrush for the annual Morelli’s Italian Ice Cream Job.

Causeway Coast Mini Club (CCMC) met up with their sponsors recently to kick off the run up to the first event of the weekend ‘The Dash’ which takes place at Bushmills Distillery on Saturday, August 31, from 5 to 7pm.

Then it’s off to Portrush on September 1 for the Super Sunday Show from 9am to 4pm at West Bay car park.

Bushmills expects to host around 200 minis on the Saturday evening when there will be a fancy dress show followed by a ballot and finishing with a run to Portstewart.

Pictured from left to right are sponsors Ellie Hodges, Holly Hasson and Jack Cassidy (JKC Mini) and Daniela Morelli (Morellis ice cream) with club and committee members represented by Stuart, Karen, Mel , Jonny and Stephen of Causeway Coast Mini Club. Credit McAuley Multimedia

The Super Sunday event in Portrush can host close to 500 cars and the event includes traders, bouncy castles and kites on the beach.

CCMC was formed in 1996 and raises money for local charities. This year’s chosen charity is Dementia (NI).