The Minis are back to take over Portrush for the annual Morelli’s Italian Ice Cream Job.

Causeway Coast Mini Club are gathering Mini owners at Bushmills Distillery this Saturday, August 30 at 5:30pm. They’ll be there until 7pm before dashing across the North Coast to The Pits in Portstewart.

CCMC said: “Sunday, August 31st will be our super static show at West Bay car park, Portrush celebrating 66 years of Mini!

"This amazing site will give a fantastic view of the Atlantic and is a perfect backdrop to the biggest Mini/MINI show in the country. Trade stands, autojumble and family entertainment will add to the fun of the day.

"The Static Show will come to a close with a presentation of prizes donated by JKC Mini and the day will conclude with the Morelli's Italian Ice-Cream Job Road Run!”