Getting revved up for a 'Mini' invasion of Portrush for the annual Morelli's Italian Ice Cream Job
Causeway Coast Mini Club are gathering Mini owners at Bushmills Distillery this Saturday, August 30 at 5:30pm. They’ll be there until 7pm before dashing across the North Coast to The Pits in Portstewart.
CCMC said: “Sunday, August 31st will be our super static show at West Bay car park, Portrush celebrating 66 years of Mini!
"This amazing site will give a fantastic view of the Atlantic and is a perfect backdrop to the biggest Mini/MINI show in the country. Trade stands, autojumble and family entertainment will add to the fun of the day.
"The Static Show will come to a close with a presentation of prizes donated by JKC Mini and the day will conclude with the Morelli's Italian Ice-Cream Job Road Run!”