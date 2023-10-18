4 . Halloween Hooley - Larne Town Park

On Monday, October 30, dust off the broomsticks and fly into the Halloween Hooley at Larne Town Park from 6-8:30pm. Visitors can meet some of their favourite Halloween characters as they make your way around the event, which will feature mesmerising fire performances as well as a fireworks display. Adding to the spirit of the occasion will be arts and craft stations and the ‘broomstick jiggle’ dance workshops, while the Halloween DJ will be hosting a monster mash on stage, including a live performance from the Swingtime Starlets. Photo: Mid and East Antrim Borough Council