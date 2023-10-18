There will be plenty of tricks and treats for families in the Carrickfergus, Larne, and Ballymena areas this Halloween with a range of great events taking place.
From fireworks displays, spooky storytelling and even an exhibition on Ireland’s last witch trial, check out our list for the best Halloween happenings across Mid and East Antrim.
1. Hallowena - The People's Park, Ballymena
The People’s Park will host one of the scariest nights of the year with the 'Hallowena' festivities on Friday, October 27 from 6pm until 8.30pm. The free event boasts a packed programme from a fire juggling display and fancy dress competition to a funfair, food vendors, and live music. Visitors can follow the extended illumination trail throughout the park and bump into some spooky characters along the way. The festivities will finish with a fabulous fireworks finale at 8.15pm. Photo: Mid and East Antrim Borough Council
2. Cauldron of Chaos Trail - Carnfunnock Country Park
Taking place on Saturday, October 28 and Sunday, October 29 from 12pm - 4pm, visitors can help the Wicked Witch collect her missing potion ingredients as they head off on a special self-guided trail around the woodlands at Carnfunnock Country Park. Fancy dress is encouraged for both kids and adults and the event is suitable for all ages. Tickets priced at £3 per child are required; visit the Carnfunnock webpage to book online. Photo: Mid and East Antrim Borough Council
3. Room on the Broom storytelling - The Secret Bookshelf, Carrickfergus
The independent bookstore is inviting everyone to join them and Red Storytelling in the shop's kids' corner for some Halloween fun, with stories and colouring in from the Julia Donaldson classic, Room on the Broom. The event runs on Monday, October 30 from 11am; more details are available on The Secret Bookshelf's Facebook page. Photo: The Secret Bookshelf
4. Halloween Hooley - Larne Town Park
On Monday, October 30, dust off the broomsticks and fly into the Halloween Hooley at Larne Town Park from 6-8:30pm. Visitors can meet some of their favourite Halloween characters as they make your way around the event, which will feature mesmerising fire performances as well as a fireworks display. Adding to the spirit of the occasion will be arts and craft stations and the ‘broomstick jiggle’ dance workshops, while the Halloween DJ will be hosting a monster mash on stage, including a live performance from the Swingtime Starlets. Photo: Mid and East Antrim Borough Council