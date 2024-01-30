Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Taking place on Friday, February 9 from 9am - 5pm, the event will include free food provided by Smash Bros.

There will also be a raffle with prizes including vouchers from local businesses, music, and fun games like the Strong Person Challenge.

“It will be a family friendly day and we want to try to raise as much money for Larne Foodbank,” a spokesperson for Howdens Larne said. “As a company we love to support charities in the local area.”

Howdens Larne is to host a family friendly fundraiser next week in support of Larne Foodbank. Photo: Larne Foodbank

Among the store’s previous community initiatives was a colouring competition for local schools, with vouchers for the cinema and Smyth’s Toys going to the winners.

The company has also supplied a cupboard for Larne Foodbank, used to demonstrate the devastating reality of what is found in the cupboards of some of the people the food bank engages with. “This allows the foodbank to show how much more hopeful the same cupboard looks after receiving an emergency food pack from Larne Foodbank. We are delighted to help raise aware or the great work they are doing,” the spokesperson added.

Howden’s has also collected for Mission Christmas Cash for Kids, with further events planned for later in the year.

Based at Craigyhill Methodist Church on the Brustin Brae Road, Larne Foodbank is part of the Trussell Trust network – the UK’s leading operator of food banks.

Earlier this month, the organisation thanked those in the local community for their generosity throughout 2023.

“The kind people and businesses of Larne stepped up to the mark and donated an amazing 19.2 tonne of food, as well as much-appreciated finance, during 2023,” a spokesperson from Larne Foodbank said.

"[We] never cease to be amazed at the generosity of the people of our town. We are eternally grateful to each and every one who continues to donate at a time when many in our community are, sadly, having to make the difficult choice between heating their homes and putting food on the table.”