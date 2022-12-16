Shopping around Christmas time can often be stressful, especially when it comes to findingthe perfect presents for children or the young at heart.

Choosing to shop small is a priority for many customers this holiday season in Belfast, where there’s a wide range of different stores to browse in.

Regardless of if you’re on the hunt for gifts for babies, toddlers, small children or kids at heart, there is something for all age groups amongst this selection.

Whether you’re armed with a long list of what to buy or are hoping inspiration strikes when you walk through the door, these independent stores in Belfast will help ensure you get everything you need in time for the big day.

Belfast's independent shops are great for finding unusual Christmas gifts.

Tigeroo Toys, 11 Fountain Centre, College Street

Based right in the heart of Belfast city centre, this vastly-stocked store features everything from collectible figures and movie merchandise to puppets and well-known branded toys.

Praised for its knowledgeable owner, Tigeroo Toys has been a valued member of the community for years and is sure to be for many more years to come.

For more information, go to tigerootoys.com

My Old Toy Box, 15 Smithfield Market, Winetavern Street

Dubbed Northern Ireland’s largest independent model toy shop, My Old Toy Box showcases a rich collection of vintage and modern models, alongside its range of soft toys.

Stocking everything from DIY model figures to retro mechanical sets, you are guaranteed to find a new piece you didn’t even know you wanted.

For more information, go to facebook.com/MyOldToyBox

MK Toys and Books, 31 Belmont Road

A v ailable both in store and online, MK Toys and Books provides a wide range of collectible items as well as toys and books to satisfy every child’s imagination.

Selling everything your child needs to ignite fun in your home, there are many wondrous brands and toys to buy as a present.

For more information, go to facebook.com/mktoysbelfast

7th Dimension, 11 Belmont Road

Just down the road from MK Toys and Books, 7th Dimension offers an equally-diverse selection of games and pop culture items online and in-person.

Stocked with a variety of comics, miniature models, games, figures and many more items, the perfect christmas present is just waiting to be found.

For more information, go to seventhdimension.co.uk

Merchants Of Fun, North City Business Centre, Duncairn Gardens

Filled with toys for the smaller children in your life, there are lots of different educational and fun toys in store at Merchants of Fun.

Having only recently opened, the newest addition to the independent toy store scene in Belfast offers unique games that focus more on experiences rather than digital interaction.

For more information, go to facebook.com/redknighttoygroup

Warhammer, 13 Wellington Place

Centred around the modelling craze of Warhammer, this independently owned store sells everything you would need to start or continue your collection.

Including items from individual figures to complete sets, there is a large choice on offer with knowledgeable assistants on hand to help.