Islandmagee witches exhibition returns to Carrickfergus Museum
An exhibition telling the story of the Islandmagee witches is returning to Carrickfergus Museum this autumn.
‘Re-imagining the Islandmagee Witches’ previously ran at the museum last year, utilising audio-visual and interpretative elements to tell the story of the 1711 witch trial.
Mid and East Antrim Borough Council said the event was “another chance to experience this spell-binding exhibition developed by Carrickfergus Museum and a multidisciplinary team from Ulster University.”
The exhibition will run from Saturday, October 26 to Monday, November 25 at Carrickfergus Museum. No booking is required.
