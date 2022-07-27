ISPS HANDA World Invitational swings into County Antrim

Hundreds of millions of global TV viewers will watch as the tournament takes place simultaneously at Galgorm Castle and Massereene Golf Club.

This event is at the forefront of innovation in golf and sport with men and women playing the same golf courses, at the same time for equal prize funds of US $1.5million each.

Featuring two separate tournaments with 132 men and 132 women, audiences around the world will watch golfing greats and rising stars compete in Northern Ireland, including Irish LPGA and Solheim Cup star Leona Maguire, 2019 winner and homegrown hero Stephanie Meadow plus Tom McKibbin, who is enjoying a strong year in his full season as a professional. The tournament will also host the G4D Tour, which brings together the world’s best golfers with disabilities, including World Disability Invitational Tournament Ambassador Brendan Lawlor.

Pictured at Galgorm Castle Golf Club in Co. Antrim (L-r) are George Diamondis, Tourism NI Golf Marketing Manager, Ross Oliver, Director of Golf at Galgorm Castle, Olivia Mehaffey, Northern Ireland Golf Professional, and Gary Henry, Galgorm Castle Managing Director. Photo by Matt Mackey // Press Eye

Tickets are available for the public to purchase now for the Pro-Am and four tournament days.

Gary Henry, Galgorm Castle Managing Director, said he is delighted that Northern Ireland is hosting the ISPS HANDA World Invitational once again.

“This tournament provides a unique opportunity for golf fans to see some of the world’s best male and female golfers in action. In turn, tournaments such as this help increase interest in the sport locally as we reach new audiences,” said Henry.

Mehaffey enjoyed a great tournament at the 2021 ISPS HANDA World Invitational where the 24-year-old tied 17th on eight-under in front of the home fans.

“Playing in ISPS HANDA World Invitational last year was one of the highlights in my career so far. I loved competing with all my family and friends watching and in front of great crowds,” said Mehaffey.

“To have an event on home soil is very special to me. Galgorm and Massereene are two great venues and I love getting the opportunity to compete back home in Northern Ireland.”

As a tri-sanctioned event between the DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and Ladies European Tour, the ISPS HANDA World Invitational is sure to be one of the most exciting tournaments in world golf this year. In addition, attendees will get the opportunity to watch international superstar Niall Horan return to County Antrim to take part in the event’s Pro-Am on Wednesday August 10, as well as Olympian Greg O’Shea, Blizzards singer Bressie, comedian Rory O’Connor (Rory’s Stories), former Cork GAA footballer Valerie Mulcahy and Ireland international hockey player Nicci Daly.