Jubilee Farm hosting 'Give Time to Grow a Go' wellbeing events
The ‘Give Time to GrOw a GO’ workshops are supported by the Public Health Agency under the Clear Project, and will be delivered under the ‘Take 5’ steps to wellbeing theme.
Visitors can choose from either ‘conserving together’, an introduction to conservation and biodiversity; ‘growing together’, in which participants can learn how to plan vegetable planting, and ‘love to Take 5 (St Brigid's)’, a workshop including making a St Brigid’s cross, wellness breathwork and meditation, warm mugs and Bannock bread, and a walk to feed the sheep.
There is also ‘wander in wonder’ with a focus on identifying native birds and watercolour art; ‘how we care for animals’, which introduces skills in animal husbandry; and ‘cook to care’, which looks at meal preparation using food from the farm, pasture and plot to plate.
The workshops are funded and free for participants to attend. Booking is essential; for more information, visit the Farm’s website.
Jubilee Farm first opened in 2019, with 150 people taking advantage of a share offer to turn the venture into a community-owned enterprise.
The 13.5 acre farm is home to hens, sheep, goats, and pigs, with sustainable farming, biodiversity, and conservation at its core.
Working to agroecological principles, the farm does not use chemicals, operates a ‘no dig’ policy and grows produce in line with the Northern Ireland season.
The co-operative business is also committed to social farming, a service delivered by farmers as an innovative use of agriculture to promote therapy, rehabilitation, social inclusion, education, and social services in rural areas.
