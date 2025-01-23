Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Jubilee Farm in Glynn is hosting a number of wellbeing workshops from January to March 2025.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ‘Give Time to GrOw a GO’ workshops are supported by the Public Health Agency under the Clear Project, and will be delivered under the ‘Take 5’ steps to wellbeing theme.

Visitors can choose from either ‘conserving together’, an introduction to conservation and biodiversity; ‘growing together’, in which participants can learn how to plan vegetable planting, and ‘love to Take 5 (St Brigid's)’, a workshop including making a St Brigid’s cross, wellness breathwork and meditation, warm mugs and Bannock bread, and a walk to feed the sheep.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is also ‘wander in wonder’ with a focus on identifying native birds and watercolour art; ‘how we care for animals’, which introduces skills in animal husbandry; and ‘cook to care’, which looks at meal preparation using food from the farm, pasture and plot to plate.

Jubilee Farm in Glynn is hosting a number of wellbeing workshops from January to March 2025. Photo: Jubilee Farm

The workshops are funded and free for participants to attend. Booking is essential; for more information, visit the Farm’s website.

Jubilee Farm first opened in 2019, with 150 people taking advantage of a share offer to turn the venture into a community-owned enterprise.

The 13.5 acre farm is home to hens, sheep, goats, and pigs, with sustainable farming, biodiversity, and conservation at its core.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Working to agroecological principles, the farm does not use chemicals, operates a ‘no dig’ policy and grows produce in line with the Northern Ireland season.

The ‘Give Time to GrOw a GO’ workshops at Jubilee Farm are supported by the Public Health Agency under the Clear Project, and will be delivered under the ‘Take 5’ steps to wellbeing theme. Photo: Jubilee Farm

The co-operative business is also committed to social farming, a service delivered by farmers as an innovative use of agriculture to promote therapy, rehabilitation, social inclusion, education, and social services in rural areas.