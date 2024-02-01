Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jubilee Farm in Glynn has launched an online survey to help garner feedback to funders on the impact of its programmes within the community, secure more funding, and plan future activity programmes.

The farm, which recently launched a fundraising appeal after extensive damage was caused by Storm Isha, first opened in 2019.

Some 150 people took advantage of a share offer to turn the venture into a community-owned enterprise.

Among Jubilee Farm's animal residents are a herd of outdoor pigs. Photo: Northern Ireland World

Spread across 13.5 acre, it is home to hens, sheep, goats, and pigs, with sustainable farming, biodiversity, and conservation at its core.

“The farm is based on creation care, which is a Christian ethos where all aspects of the farm are given the opportunity to flourish,” said Portia Woods, Marketing & Communications Manager, Jubilee Community Benefit Society.

Working to agroecological principles, the farm does not use chemicals, operates a ‘no dig’ policy and grows produce in line with the Northern Ireland season.

It has partnerships with a number of other local businesses, supplying pork products to The Lighthouse Bistro in Whitehead as well as produce to fellow co-operative, Carrick Greengrocers.

The not-for-profit venture also has monthly community volunteer days, as well as running ‘farmer for the day’ experiences and care farming sessions.

Among the proposals the Farm is currently seeking feedback on is the feasibility of a establishing ‘Volunteer Hub’ at the rural location.

The online survey notes: “This would welcome people to volunteer at the farm (range of activities to suit a variety of people) but it would also help to become a hub of volunteers available to make an impact in the Larne Community Area.

“The hub would co-ordinate volunteers, who is available when, who is interested in what, [and] allow for people to take part in a range of volunteering activities based on their time, time of the week, likes, skills and passions.