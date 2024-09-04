Jubilee Farm near Larne participating in Social Farming Awareness Week
This week-long programme, which is free to attend, offers a unique opportunity to explore the impactful work being done on Social Farms across Northern Ireland and to understand how farming can serve as a powerful tool for therapy, rehabilitation, social inclusion, education, and community support.
The theme for this year’s event is ‘Cultivating Wellbeing: Social Farming for a Better Tomorrow’, said the Rural Support service.
The farm visits schedule for Social Farming Awareness Week 2024 includes:
- Monday, October 7, 10:30 am - 12:30 pm: Glenside Farm, Comber
- Tuesday, October 8, 10:30 am - 12:30 pm: Jubilee Farm, Larne
- Wednesday, October 9, 10:30 am - 12:30 pm: Butterlope Farm, Plumbridge
- Thursday 10th October, 10:30 am - 12:30 pm: Magennis’ Farm, Newry
- Friday 11th October, 10:30 am - 12:30 pm: Primrose Cottage Farm, Saintfield.
Booking is essential as places are limited, so to book your place visit https://forms.gle/dYsATS7VMC6KvRAM8 or contact Nikki Foster-Moreira, Social Farming Support Service Coordinator, on 07544861825 or via email [email protected].
Earlier this year, Jubilee Farm also hosted the BioBlitz Festival of Wildlife and Wellbeing.
The 13.5 acre farm is home to hens, sheep, goats, and pigs, with sustainable farming, biodiversity, and conservation at its core.
Working to agroecological principles, the farm does not use chemicals, operates a ‘no dig’ policy and grows produce in line with the Northern Ireland season.
The co-operative business is also committed to social farming, a service delivered by farmers as an innovative use of agriculture to promote therapy, rehabilitation, social inclusion, education, and social services in rural areas.