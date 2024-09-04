Jubilee Farm near Larne will be participating in this year’s Social Farming Awareness Week (October 7-11).

This week-long programme, which is free to attend, offers a unique opportunity to explore the impactful work being done on Social Farms across Northern Ireland and to understand how farming can serve as a powerful tool for therapy, rehabilitation, social inclusion, education, and community support.

The theme for this year’s event is ‘Cultivating Wellbeing: Social Farming for a Better Tomorrow’, said the Rural Support service.

The farm visits schedule for Social Farming Awareness Week 2024 includes:

The 13.5 acre Jubilee Farm is home to hens, sheep, goats, and pigs, with sustainable farming, biodiversity, and conservation at its core. Photo: Helena McManus

- Monday, October 7, 10:30 am - 12:30 pm: Glenside Farm, Comber

- Tuesday, October 8, 10:30 am - 12:30 pm: Jubilee Farm, Larne

- Wednesday, October 9, 10:30 am - 12:30 pm: Butterlope Farm, Plumbridge

- Thursday 10th October, 10:30 am - 12:30 pm: Magennis’ Farm, Newry

- Friday 11th October, 10:30 am - 12:30 pm: Primrose Cottage Farm, Saintfield.

Booking is essential as places are limited, so to book your place visit https://forms.gle/dYsATS7VMC6KvRAM8 or contact Nikki Foster-Moreira, Social Farming Support Service Coordinator, on 07544861825 or via email [email protected].

Earlier this year, Jubilee Farm also hosted the BioBlitz Festival of Wildlife and Wellbeing.

Working to agroecological principles, the farm does not use chemicals, operates a ‘no dig’ policy and grows produce in line with the Northern Ireland season.

The co-operative business is also committed to social farming, a service delivered by farmers as an innovative use of agriculture to promote therapy, rehabilitation, social inclusion, education, and social services in rural areas.