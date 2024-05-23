Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jubilee Farm outside Larne is to host the BioBlitz Festival of Wildlife and Wellbeing this June.

Funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, the free event is suitable for all the family and will take place on Saturday, June 1.

Matt Williams, Conservation and Education Manager at Jubilee Farm said: “The BioBlitz is a chance to explore the wildlife around us and enjoy the experience of a farm that works together with nature. Our program of activities, guest talks and farm tours further extend our commitment and collaboration within the community. Everyone is welcome, whether you’re a conservationist or you’ve just googled ‘biodiversity’ for the first time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The programme of events, full details of which are available on the Jubilee Farm Facebook page, includes a host of activities, from talks on everything from sustainable agriculture and moth-trapping to neolithic and recent farming in east Antrim, and ‘The secret life of soil’.

Jubilee Farm outside Larne is to host the BioBlitz Festival of Wildlife and Wellbeing this June. Photo: debbiedeboo from Pixabay

There will also be a scything workshop, guided walks, music, a biodiversity treasure hunt, and even a mini-cinema.

Hot and cold drinks and country cake slices will be served at the barn for a donation of your choosing. The Farm Shop will be open from 9am-5pm, with visitors encouraged to bring a picnic and celebrate The Big Lunch Northern Ireland on the same day.

Jubilee Farm first opened in 2019, with 150 people taking advantage of a share offer to turn the venture into a community-owned enterprise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 13.5 acre farm is home to hens, sheep, goats, and pigs, with sustainable farming, biodiversity, and conservation at its core.

Working to agroecological principles, the farm does not use chemicals, operates a ‘no dig’ policy and grows produce in line with the Northern Ireland season.

The co-operative business is also committed to social farming, a service delivered by farmers as an innovative use of agriculture to promote therapy, rehabilitation, social inclusion, education, and social services in rural areas.

BioBlitz Festival of Wildlife and Wellbeing is taking place at Jubilee Farm, 50 Glenburn Road, Glynn, Larne on Saturday, June 1 from 9am to 4:30pm.