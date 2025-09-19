Larne Library to host ‘Magic and Make-Believe’ family fun day

Larne Library will be hosting a ‘Magic and Make-Believe’ family fun day on Saturday, October 4.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will feature a full day of hands-on creativity and magical entertainment with Model Magic (12:00pm - 1:00pm) inviting visitors to sculpt and shape their own creations to take home as a magical keepsake.

This will be followed by two dazzling magician performances from 1:00pm - 2:00pm and 2:30pm - 3:30pm.

Anyone wishing to attend can contact the library on 028 28277047 or [email protected] for further details.