Larne Library to host ‘Magic and Make-Believe’ family fun day
Larne Library will be hosting a ‘Magic and Make-Believe’ family fun day on Saturday, October 4.
The event will feature a full day of hands-on creativity and magical entertainment with Model Magic (12:00pm - 1:00pm) inviting visitors to sculpt and shape their own creations to take home as a magical keepsake.
This will be followed by two dazzling magician performances from 1:00pm - 2:00pm and 2:30pm - 3:30pm.
Anyone wishing to attend can contact the library on 028 28277047 or [email protected] for further details.