Launch of new exhibition marks 400 years of Lisburn Cathedral
‘Lisburn Cathedral: 400 years’ is open to the public Monday to Saturday, 9.30am-5.00pm and entry is free. The exhibition is open until March 2024.
Showcasing documents, photographs and original artefacts from the Museum and the Cathedral’s collections the exhibition offers up a social history of the Cathedral and the town which grew around it as well as examines 400 years of worship on the Christ Church site.
Councillor Thomas Beckett, Communities & Wellbeing Chairman at Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council Committee said: “In a world where change is the only constant, it is remarkable that we are here today marking four centuries of history at the Cathedral site.
"The church of St Thomas was founded on the site of the present cathedral around 1623, and the building was at the heart of the fledgling town of Lisburn.
"In 1662 the newly restored King Charles II elevated the church to Cathedral status, and for over 360 years Christ Church has served as the Cathedral Church of the Diocese of Down and Connor.
"The Cathedral was destroyed in the Great Fire of Lisburn in 1707, yet within a year the foundation stone of a new building had been laid.
“The history of the Cathedral, is intimately linked to the history of our town and its people, and we are delighted that our Museum and Heritage Service has partnered with Lisburn Cathedral to deliver the exhibition.”
Dean of Connor, the Very Rev Dean Sam Wright, attended the opening and commented: “I have greatly enjoyed visiting the exhibition where I always learn, on each visit, something more about the history of the Cathedral where I have been serving for the past 25 years.
"We are thrilled that a special model of the Cathedral and surrounding buildings, created by our Nimble Fingers Group for its 400th anniversary, is on display.
"The exhibition has been made possible by the Museum staff and Cathedral members, working in close partnership to diligently record and display significant moments in history from the past 400 years, and I am grateful to all those who have contributed.”