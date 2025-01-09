Learn French, Spanish, Italian or Arabic with Causeway Multicultural Forum
Would you like to learn more about the culture, tradition and language of different countries and to meet new friends?
Causeway Multicultural Forum invites you to join the Culture, Language and Friendship Cafe for an opportunity to learn a new language FREE of charge.
The Forum is hosting Arabic, French, Spanish and Italian culture and language classes via Zoom for 16 weeks. French begins on Tuesday, January 21 at 7.30pm; Spanish begins on Wednesday, January 22 at 7.30pm; Italian begins on Thursday, January 23 at 7.30pm; Arabic begins on Friday, January 24 at 5pm.#
To register for a place on the classes email [email protected]