Lisburn City Centre churches come together for the annual Good Friday Walk of Witness

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The annual Walk of Witness is a public demonstration of the Christians coming together to remind everyone of the ultimate sacrifice that Christ made for all mankind to receive hope and new life.

Everyone will gather in Bow Street at 12.30pm and the cross will be carried through Bow Street to Market Square at 12.45pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A short service will then be held with an opening prayer by Dean Sam Wright from Lisburn Cathedral.

Most Popular

The Walk of Witness will be held in Lisburn City Centre on Good Friday at 1245pm. Pic credit: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

Rev Dr David Bruce (1st Lisburn Presbyterian), Rev Gareth Campbell (Curate - Christ Church Parish), Rev Lee Boal. (Curate - Lisburn Cathedral), Pastor Brian Agnew (Lisburn City Church), Shirley Carrington (Seymour Street, Methodist), Father Dermot McCaughan (St Patrick’s Chapel), and Archdeacon Paul Dundas (Christ Church Parish) will all be involved with the service.

Sarah, Abaana Choir Director, and the children from the Abaana New Life Choir will also be taking part in the 2024 Good Friday Walk of Witness in Lisburn City Centre,

Sarah will be giving a talk during the service and the choir will be performing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The choir will also be performing at Lisburn Cathedral on Good Friday and Saturday afternoon. Tickets are free however booking is essential on www.lisburncathedral.org.

There will be family Easter activities at Lisburn Cathedral on Good Friday afternoon and on Saturday morning from 11am - 1pm, including Easter Crafts and Planting ‘Seeds of Hope’, face painting, God’s Handiwork Puppets, football cage, and W5 Science and Fun.