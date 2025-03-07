Lisburn family fun day to raise awareness of violence against women and girls

Lisburn and Castlereagh Police are hosting a special ‘Walk for Women and Family Fun Day’ at Barbour Playing Fields in Lisburn on Saturday March 8 and everyone is welcome to attend.

The event is designed to raise awareness and stand together against violence towards women and girls.

At the event, which runs from 1.30pm-3.30pm, there will be food, bouncy castles, face painting, and some superheroes will be flying in for a visit as well.

A similar event will also be held at Moat Park Pavilion in Dundonald on Sunday March 9 from 1pm-3pm.

Commenting on the event, Chief Inspector for Lisburn and Castlereagh, Megan Rocks said: “In Lisburn and Castlereagh we regularly undertake engagement opportunities with a number of local groups and stakeholders, and are always searching for opportunities to engage directly with the public to be visible and accessible in the communities we serve.

“The Walk for Women and Family Fun Day event organised by Lisburn and Castlereagh PSNI in partnership with Lisburn and Castlereagh Policing Community Safety Partnership (PCSP), will take place at Barbour Playing Field in Lisburn this Saturday March 8 between 1.30pm and 3.30pm.

"The aim of the event is to bring local communities together, to raise more awareness around Violence against Women and Girls (VAWG) and the service’s most recent ‘Power to Change’ campaign towards supporting more women and girls to feel safe within their community.

“Any concerns can be discussed on the day with local officers in attendance, including personal safety, crime prevention and anti- social behaviour.

"The walk provides an opportunity for local women to engage directly on any personal policing issue they may have and to access relevant advice from ourselves and partners.

“Present alongside police will be representatives from our partner agencies including the Lisburn and Castlereagh Council and Women’s Aid.

"The Women’s Walk and Family Fun event is an opportunity to support our commitments under the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s VAWG Action Plan and enables us to work towards our ongoing partnership work to reduce harm, stigma around reporting incidents, and violence against women and girls of all ages.”

A public meeting will also be held in Dundonald High School on March 18 from 7pm on the theme of ‘End Violence Against Women and Girls’. Everyone is welcome to attend these free events.