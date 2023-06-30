Lisburn museum hosts a very special exhibition unlocking the mysteries of ancient Egypt

A must-see array of ancient Egyptian artefacts to ‘unlock the mystery of ancient Egypt’ are now in Lisburn Museum - courtesy of the British Museum.

For the first time in Lisburn you can explore the incredible story of the international race to decipher hieroglyphs in A British Museum Touring Exhibition Egyptian hieroglyphs: unlock the mystery at the Irish Linen Centre & Lisburn Museum, which runs until October 12.

The exhibition features nine ancient Egyptian artefacts from the British Museum’s collection, including an extract from the Book of the Dead, belonging to the priestess Nestanebetisheru; and a 3,000-year old limestone lintel revealing the name of Pharaoh Ramses III.

This free family-friendly exhibition guides visitors through the story of decipherment using video, games, interactives displays and a replica of the famous Rosetta Stone.

Pictured at a preview of A British Museum Touring Exhibition Egyptian hieroglyphs: unlock the mystery at the Irish Linen Centre & Lisburn Museum with the Limestone lintel of Ramses III are: David Burns, Chief Executive of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council; Wendy Hughes; Councillor Thomas Beckett, Communities & Wellbeing Chairman; Ilona Regulski, Curator of Egyptian Written Culture at the British Museum; Pauline Mawhinney; Professor Mike Mawhinney, High Sheriff of County Down and Angela McCann, Head of Communities. Pic credit: Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council

You can also explore a series of themed displays throughout the galleries looking at Lisburn’s Egyptian links. Check out some linen from Tutankhamun’s tomb and discover the links between Lisburn, the Rosetta Stone and Napoleon. There will also be a chance to view Egyptian figures collected by a local linen family – the Hills.

To complement the exhibition, Lisburn Museum has developed 21 family-friendly workshops, self-guided trails and a dedicated schools programme.

Councillor Thomas Beckett, Communities & Wellbeing Chairman at Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council Committee attended the official opening and said: “We are delighted our Museum has partnered with the British Museum to bring this incredible exhibition to Lisburn & Castlereagh. It is fantastic to be one of only three UK venues to host this British Museum Touring Exhibition."

Ilona Regulski, Curator of Egyptian Written Culture at the British Museum, added: “The decipherment of hieroglyphs 200 years ago marked the turning point in a study that continues to reveal secrets of the past.

Limestone lintel of Ramses III. Pic credit: Trustees of the British Museum

“This ground-breaking achievement provided an unprecedented window into the ancient Egyptian people and their way of life. We could suddenly understand the letters they wrote, the shopping lists they hastily created and the rituals they left behind on tomb and temple walls.”

Between June and October, expert speakers will deliver talks about hieroglyphics and Egypt as well as on the life and times of the Egyptian woman Takabuti, whose mummified body is currently on display at the Ulster Museum in Belfast.

To find out more go to www.lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk/egyptian-hieroglyphs