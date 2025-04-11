Lisburn to host annual Apprentice Boys of Derry parade on Easter Monday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Belfast and District Apprentice Boys of Derry will be holding their annual parade in Lisburn on Easter Monday (April 21).

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thousands of people are expected to take part in the parade, with thousands more lining the city streets.

A small parade to the city’s war memorial in Castle Street will be held at 10.30am, with the main parade to move off at 12.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is estimated that some 5,000 people will take part in the parade, which will take one and a half hours to pass.

Lisburn to host Apprentice Boys of Derry parade on Easter Monday. Pic credit: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

Based on previous years, it is expected that many members of the public from other areas will be coming into the city as spectators to enjoy rthe festivities.

The parade will begin at Wallace Park at 12.30pm and will follow a route to the city centre, along the Magheralave Road, Railway Street, Market Square, Bow Street, Chapel Hill, Longstone Street, Warren Gardens, Warren Park, Hillsborough Road, Smithfiled, Market Street, Market Square, Bridge Street, Union Bridge, Sloan Street, Gregg Street, Mercer Street, Sloan Street, and Young Street.

The parade is expected to finish at Young Street at 2.15pm.

A spokesperson for the Belfast and District Amalgamated Committee said: “We have been engaging with Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, PSNI, Translink, and other organisations since the end of 2023 to ensure that there is no disruption to businesses and that those visiting the city can avail of any facilities unhindered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We would ask those visiting Lisburn that they support businesses and show respect to local residents and surroundings.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.