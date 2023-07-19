Register
Due to the popularity of its autism friendly Clip ‘n Climb and soft play sessions, High Rise family adventure centre in Lisburn has announced more dates for autism friendly sessions during the school summer holidays.
By Kathryn McKenna
Published 19th Jul 2023, 16:12 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 16:12 BST

High Rise will ‘go quiet’ at 10am on the following dates to welcome guests with autism and their families:

Thursday 3 August

Thursday 10 August

    Thursday 7 August

    Thursday 24 August

    During these autism friendly sessions there will be no music playing in the centre, and numbers will be limited, to ensure a more comfortable environment for guests and their families. Ear defenders may be borrowed at reception (subject to availability), but guests are also welcome to bring their own. Soft play is open to children up to age 12 at these times.

    Clip ‘n Climb is for those aged four years and above, including autistic adults, and parents/carers can also participate in the activity if they wish, or can join them in the climbing arena to provide support without climbing themselves.

    The pre-climbing safety briefing has been adapted to be suitable for autistic guests and staff have had specialist training from Autism NI on how they can best support guests using the centre as part of the centre’s achievement of the Autism NI Impact Award. There is also a Changing Places toilet facility available within High Rise.

    Changing Places toilets are larger than standard disabled toilets, with extra features and more space.

    Speaking ahead of the summer programme of autism tailored sessions, Marie Marin, Chief Executive of Employers For Childcare, the local charity which runs High Rise commented:

    “We know it can be challenging for families of children with autism to find activities the whole family can take part in so we are delighted to launch additional autism tailored sessions this summer, to support our autistic guests and their families."

    Marie continued: “We are passionate that High Rise is a place where families can enjoy leisure time together, whatever their needs, and this is one of the ways in which we are facilitating that.”

    Guests are advised to pre-book the autism tailored sessions on the High Rise website www.highriseni.org.

