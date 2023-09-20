Local bands tune up for the popular Autumn Fair at Ballance House
Lisburn Ukes will be joined by Glenavy Accordion Bank at this historic farmhouse between Lisburn and Glenavy.
The lady accordionists bringing their own special style to an event ideal for an autumn afternoon outing.
As ever Lisburn Ukes, the hyper lively Ukulele Band, will make the afternoon go with a swing and generate lots of sing along to popular numbers.
For details visit www.theballancehouse.com or www.facebook.com/BallanceHouse.
At the Autumn Fair, aside from music and magic from L’il Magic, visitors can tour the historic buildings with gardens and enjoy kids activities plus sales of books and apples.
All in preparation for sampling home baked treats in the Tea Barn.
Admission is a mere £3.50 for adults, free to under fives and £1.50 to under 14s.