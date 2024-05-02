Love it or loathe it - Portrush cinema celebrates the Eurovision Song Contest
It’s like Marmite – some people love it, some loathe it.
The Eurovision Song Contest began as a technical experiment in television broadcasting that Europe has now been watching for nearly 70 years.
And now for Eurovision fans from the north coast, one Portrush venue is embracing the sparkle and songs.
The Grand Final will take place in the Malmö Arena on Saturday 11 May and the Playhouse in Portrush will be showing the entire show on their big cinema screen starting at 8pm. Entry is free.