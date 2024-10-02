Mid and East Antrim 'grandparents pop-up play' sessions to celebrate Positive Aging Month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has organised a series of 'grandparents pop-up play' sessions to celebrate Positive Aging Month.

The council said the events are a chance for grandparents who mind little ones to “have a cuppa and connect” while the children play with other kids.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They will take place at the Mill Ponds, Carrickfergus on Thursday, October 3 from 11am - 12:30pm; the People’s Park, Ballymena on Thursday, October 10 from 11am - 12:30pm, and Dixon Park, Larne on Thursday, October 17 from 11am - 12:30pm.