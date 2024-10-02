Mid and East Antrim 'grandparents pop-up play' sessions to celebrate Positive Aging Month

By The Newsroom
Published 2nd Oct 2024, 06:00 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2024, 10:26 BST
Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has organised a series of 'grandparents pop-up play' sessions to celebrate Positive Aging Month.

The council said the events are a chance for grandparents who mind little ones to “have a cuppa and connect” while the children play with other kids.

They will take place at the Mill Ponds, Carrickfergus on Thursday, October 3 from 11am - 12:30pm; the People’s Park, Ballymena on Thursday, October 10 from 11am - 12:30pm, and Dixon Park, Larne on Thursday, October 17 from 11am - 12:30pm.

