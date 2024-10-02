Mid and East Antrim 'grandparents pop-up play' sessions to celebrate Positive Aging Month
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has organised a series of 'grandparents pop-up play' sessions to celebrate Positive Aging Month.
The council said the events are a chance for grandparents who mind little ones to “have a cuppa and connect” while the children play with other kids.
They will take place at the Mill Ponds, Carrickfergus on Thursday, October 3 from 11am - 12:30pm; the People’s Park, Ballymena on Thursday, October 10 from 11am - 12:30pm, and Dixon Park, Larne on Thursday, October 17 from 11am - 12:30pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.