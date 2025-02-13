A workshop on 'how to care for your heirlooms' is to be held at Carrickfergus Museum as part of the NI Science Festival.

The ‘S.O.S! Save our Stuff’ event will take place on Saturday, February 15 from 11am - 1pm.

The workshop costs £10 per person and booking is essential at https://orlo.uk/SOS_6WJ6x

In a social media post, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council said of the event: “Are your treasures wrapped in newspaper and stored in the loft? Unsure how to clean family heirlooms and keep them safe? Join us in this special workshop for Northern Ireland Science Festival, where you will learn all about the science of preventive conservation.

"Using items from the museum collections, conservator Vikki McCartney will show participants how to avoid common causes of deterioration and demonstrate techniques for caring for your objects.

"Learn about the life cycle of common museum pests, the effects of temperature, relative humidity and light and then roll up your sleeves and take part in some preventive conservation cleaning.

"Participants are invited to bring in items that they would like advice on.”

The Northern Ireland Science Festival is a 12-day extravaganza that aims to bring science to life from February 12-23, 2025.

Full details of what’s on this year’s programme are available at https://nisciencefestival.com/

For its eleventh edition, the festival is presenting more than 300 events across Northern Ireland, focusing on our rich and diverse natural environment, our engineering and manufacturing heritage, sustainability, technology, the mind and body, and much more.