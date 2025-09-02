Irish and Ulster mythology, folklore and fairytales will inspire a storytelling event by Carrickfergus Museum this autumn.

‘Ogham: Tales of the Trees’ is being delivered as part of the programme for the Carrickfergus Before the Castle exhibition.

Running on Saturday, September 20, participants will meet at Shaftesbury Park for an introduction, with the main event in the Dobbs Room, Carrickfergus Town Hall.

Places can be booked at 11am for ages 12+ on https://orlo.uk/12__knysI2pm or at 2pm for ages 6-12 via https://orlo.uk/6-12_mbgXH.

Taking the Ogham alphabet as a starting point, storyteller Vicky McFarland will weave ancient wisdom, tree myth and folklore into a set of new stories.

"Using predominantly Irish and Ulster mythology as well as folklore and fairytales that have survived, Vicky will create a set of new stories to share with audiences that will both speak to today and offer a connection with the past,” said Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.