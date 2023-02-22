Pay a visit to Rowallane Gardens in April and join in the Easter Egg Trail

Bring the whole family together this Easter and treat your loved ones to a spring adventure with the National Trust in Northern Ireland.

The Easter adventure in nature trail opens at Rowallane Gardens in Saintfield on April 7-16.

Carved from the County Down landscape, Rowallane has grown from 19th century beginnings and remains a place where you can leave the outside world behind and immerse yourself in nature’s beauty.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A mix of formal and informal spaces with many unusual vistas and unique plants from across the world. Rowallane Garden is home to a range of spring favourites including daffodils, magnolia and camelia, as well as some fascinating creatures.

Most Popular

Join the Easter egg trail at Rowallane Gardens in Saintfield

Take to the Easter trail and look out for frogs and birds, a range of pollinators and insects that call this special place home.

From getting active in the great outdoors, to spotting the signs of spring, and experiencing nature bursting into life at the places the National Trust cares for there are lots of Easter trails to choose from.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Every National Trust Easter trail is different and celebrates nature, history and beauty. Follow winding garden paths, crash along muddy woodland trails or time travel with adventures to castles, towers, and mansions.

And of course, each National Trust Easter trail ends with a chocolate egg, or vegan and free from egg, made in the UK using cocoa that’s responsibly sourced from Rainforest Alliance Certified farms.

There will be fun for all the family at Rowallane Gardens this Easter

Advertisement

Advertisement

Normal admission plus £3 per trail, includes a chocolate or vegan and free from Rainforest Alliance Easter egg.