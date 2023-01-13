Singing star Peter Corry is getting ready to celebrate 30 years in show business with a special tour of Northern Ireland in February and March.

Aptly called ‘Thank you for the Musicals’, the new show promises to be a lively, toe-tapping performance packed full of “fun and joy”.

With a career spanning three decades, Peter Corry has plenty to be proud of, working with some of the greats, from Sir Cameron Mackintosh to Sir Roger Moore. However, he’s not one for resting on his laurels, and has plenty more ideas in the pipeline.

Advertisement

"I feel very fortunate to have been able to make a career out of what I love doing the most and I want to make a big splash to celebrate the last 30 years. First up I am putting together this brand new production,” he said.

Most Popular

Peter Corry is bringing his 30th anniversary show to venues across Northern Ireland in February and March.

Advertisement

"Being on the stage is a wonderful experience and one I relish but I also love the other side of my work, the less public element, which sees me producing many different styles of productions or indeed mentoring young singers and actors.”

When asked about his career highlights, Peter explains there are just so many.

Advertisement

"If you ask me about performing on stage, I’d be hard pushed to choose from performances in the Royal Albert Hall or the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, or unique and memorable moments like singing 10,000 people in Inner Mongolai or to an orphanage in Mozambique but for ambitions coming true I think I’d have to go for being on stage in the West End in my favourite musical, Les Miserables.

"With my producer hat on I also return to Les Miz, I brought what was at the time the largest production in the world of Les Misérables in Concert to Belfast, there was a choir of 1,000 and performers from all over the world -that was a truly incredible experience.

"My work with young people brings me lots of proud moments; when they sing or act for the first time, when they pluck up the courage to perform on stage, all those little moments are really huge. However, I love the fact that some of the young people I have worked with in the past are now performing on stage beside me as professional and highly talented artists in their own right – that’s a wonderful feeling.”

Advertisement

Peter is marking 30 years in the business with this show to thank his audience for all their support over the years.

"This new show will allow me to both sing and produce which means I get the best of both worlds, and on stage with me will be other singers who I admire enormously, but I’ll be keeping them a surprise for now! I want to thank my audience for being so supportive over the years and I hope they will come along and celebrate with me.

Advertisement

"It will be a real celebration of all that has been wonderful about the past 30 years. Along with my team of talented singers, we will be performing some of the all-time favourite songs from the musicals, from classics such as Phantom of the Opera and Miss Saigon, through to hits from the hugely successful Rocky Horror Show, Mamma Mia, Wicked, Hamilton and of course Les Miserables. The theme is musicals, musicals, musicals and I am planning on it being a lively show that will hopefully get everyone tapping their toes and living in the moment – that’s what we all need right now – a bit of fun and joy in our lives, an antidote to all the doom and gloom!”

Peter’s career began in 1993 after he won an all Ireland TV show called ‘Go For It’ The next day he got a phone call from a London agent and from there he never looked back.

He is known and loved far beyond Northern Ireland, having performed all over the globe. He recently hosted his own show in London’s buzzing Soho district and next year sees him touring the Netherlands but he says he loves nothing more than performing at home.

"I’m excited to take this show to five of my favourite venues in Northern Ireland and it’s always a pleasure to perform for an audience at home, there’s a very special warmth the people of NI are renowned for and it makes for a wonderful evening every time.”

Advertisement

When and where will Peter Corry be on tour in Northern Ireland?

‘Thank you for the Musicals’ performance dates are as follows and tickets are on sale now at www.petercorryproductions.com

Advertisement

Ardhowen Theatre, Enniskillen: February 4

Civic Centre, Lisburn: February 11

The Theatre at the Mill, Newtownabbey: Febraury 18

The Market Place, Armagh: February 25

Advertisement