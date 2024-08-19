Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Positive Carrickfergus is to host two family events in celebration of the town's pirating history.

It is 264 years since Francois Thurot and his band of French pirates invaded Carrickfergus with their own brand of genteel havoc.

Now, Positive Carrickfergus is preparing to welcome back sea-faring mischief makers to the town in two pirate themed events, suitable for primary school aged children and their families.

On Saturday, August 24 at 11am, Positive Carrickfergus is inviting families to attend their ‘Guide to Being a Pirate’ event, a community co-design day at Carrickfergus Museum.

The community group said: “There will be an opportunity to see some of the museum collection connected to pirates as well as take parts in crafts, games and songs. We will be listening carefully to what everyone enjoys and would like to see more of to help plan our second event."

Next up on Saturday, September 21 - just two days after International Talk Like a Pirate Day - will be the fun-filled extravaganza ‘Pirates of Carrickfergus!’ “The whole town will be invaded by pirates (and maybe even a mermaid) who will take families on a magical tour of the best sites relating to our sea-faring past, telling stories and making space for imagination,” the group added.

“These events have been developed in partnership with Play Make-Believe, who are specialists in event entertainment, [with] walkabout characters, storytelling, street theatre and children’s theatre. We have also been supported by Carrickfergus Museum who have provided access to collections, space and expertise.”

All the group’s events are advertised in the Positive Carrickfergus newsletter, which you can sign up for via the website www.positivecarrickfergus.org and via the Positive Carrickfergus ticketing page, where you can book onto the free events: https://www.glistrr.com/events/l/positivecarrick

The project is supported by Carrickfergus and Greenisland Community Cluster as part of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Community Development Strategy.

Meanwhile, Positive Carrickfergus has also been behind a number of other successful community events, including the Around the Town music festival.

With over 20 events in total, the nine-day festival kicked off on Friday, August 2 at the Town Hall with a performance by the Grampian Orchestra, and culminated in an outdoor show by Belfast group Anna’s Number at Joymount carpark on Saturday, August 10.