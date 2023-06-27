Preparations are well underway for this year's Twelfth celebrations in Ballinderry

Orange Lodges, bands, and supporters are gearing up for this year’s Twelfth celebrations, which will be held locally in Ballinderry.

Preparations are at an advanced stage for the biggest day in the parading calendar, with upwards of an estimated half-a-million people expected to participate or spectate across the country in what is widely regarded as one of the largest annual festivals in Europe.

Thousands of Orangemen, women and juniors – accompanied by in the region of 600 marching bands – will step out at the various locations with much pageantry, colour and heritage on display.

The 333rd Anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne celebrations for the South Antrim Combine will be hosted in Upper Ballinderry.

Preparations are underway for this year's Twelfth celebrations in Upper Ballinderry. Picture from 2021 by: Arthur Allison/ Pacemaker.

Upwards of 2,000 Orangemen and women are expected to be on parade, with Brethren from seven districts - Lisburn, Glenavy, Magheragall, Royal Hillsborough, Derriaghy, Ballinderry and Aghalee - taking part.

The parade will start at 11.30am from the assembly field at the Ballinderry Road, Upper Ballinderry side. It will turn right onto the Glenavy Road at the Junction of the A26 parade up the Glenavy Road turn left onto North Street parade down short stop at the War Memorial Hall to lay a wreath.

At the bottom of North Street turn right at antiques shop past Ballinderry Parish Church to the Twelfth field on Lower Ballinderry Road.

Leading the way along the 1.3-mile route will be the host District, Ballinderry LOL No. 3.

At the field there will be family entertainment, with bouncy castles stalls and games etc.

At the platform there will be a religious service and speeches, which will get underway at 2pm.

The ‘Cairns Culbert Memorial Cup’ will be awarded, during the platform proceedings, to the best presented lodge in the South Antrim Combine parade.

Following the platform proceedings there will be displays of Lambeg drumming.

Children’s entertainment and live music will be in the field before the parade arrives and again before and after the platform proceedings.

The return parade will commence at 4.30pm approximately.