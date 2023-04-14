Preparing the Piece: an evening with Colin Davidson and Glenn Patterson at Hillsborough Castle

Glenn Patterson and Colin Davidson, whose portrait sitters have included Queen Elizabeth II, late NI politicians John Hume and David Trimble, former Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel and the 42nd President of the United States, Bill Clinton, will discuss the process of creating a piece of art, painting a portrait, Colin’s relationship with his sitters and the vital role of art in peace building.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Lady Grey’s Study is currently the home to ‘Preparing the Peace’, a display complemented by the evening talk, which features portraits of political leaders involved in the Good Friday Agreement negotiations at Hillsborough Castle, including artwork by Colin Davidson.
To book tickets for Preparing the Piece with Colin Davidson and Glenn Patterson, visit hrp.org.uk/Hillsborough-castle.