Preparing the Piece: an evening with Colin Davidson and Glenn Patterson at Hillsborough Castle

Hillsborough Castle and Gardens will host an evening with artist Colin Davidson in conversation with writer Glenn Patterson in the intimate setting of the State Drawing Room, as part of the historic venue’s Good Friday Agreement 25th anniversary events on Thursday April 20.

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 14th Apr 2023, 11:25 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 11:25 BST

Glenn Patterson and Colin Davidson, whose portrait sitters have included Queen Elizabeth II, late NI politicians John Hume and David Trimble, former Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel and the 42nd President of the United States, Bill Clinton, will discuss the process of creating a piece of art, painting a portrait, Colin’s relationship with his sitters and the vital role of art in peace building.

Lady Grey’s Study is currently the home to ‘Preparing the Peace’, a display complemented by the evening talk, which features portraits of political leaders involved in the Good Friday Agreement negotiations at Hillsborough Castle, including artwork by Colin Davidson.

    Lady Grey's Study featuring the Preparing the Peace art workLady Grey's Study featuring the Preparing the Peace art work
    To book tickets for Preparing the Piece with Colin Davidson and Glenn Patterson, visit hrp.org.uk/Hillsborough-castle.

