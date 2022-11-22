Pull on your running shoes and join this year's Santa Dash in Carryduff

Local families will be pulling on their festive running shoes as they prepare to take part in the magical Santa Dash at Lough Moss Leisure Centre.

The popular event will take place at the Carryduff facility on Wednesday December 7 at 6.45pm.

Participants can get into the Christmas spirit as they run, jog or walk across a spectacular glow lit trail.

The event is the perfect activity for families as you simply complete as many laps as you can, up to a maximum of 5K.

The Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Scott Carson and Councillor Aaron McIntyre, Chair of the Leisure & Community Development Committee are joined by Santa Claus to launch the 2022 Santa Dash at Lough Moss Leisure Centre, Carryduff

The Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Scott Carson said: “I would like to encourage everyone to sign up for this year’s Santa Dash!

"You don’t need to be an experienced runner to take part, you just need plenty of smiles and lots of Christmas spirit! It’s the perfect event for families, groups of friends or those looking to set themselves a festive challenge.

“The entry fee is £5, which includes your very own Santa hat and a selection box for crossing the finish line. The proceeds will help raise funds for my chosen mayoral charities Helping Hand and Atlas Centre which support both individuals and families facing real challenges.

"Please spread the word and get as many Santa dressed participants running or walking to help support two worthy causes.”

Councillor Aaron McIntyre Chair of the Leisure & Community Development Committee added, “I am thrilled that Lough Moss Leisure Centre is once again the host venue for the Santa Dash.

"The event has always been a popular activity on people’s Christmas calendars so it is fantastic that we can welcome back families and runners for a night of yuletide fun.

“Participants can don their Santa hats and start the evening with a festive warm up class to get everyone’s toes defrosted. You can then choose to complete as many laps as you can so there is no need to worry if this is your first event.

"There may even be a few elves to cheer you along the way. Please sign up before December 6 and dash your way to Lough Moss Leisure Centre’s Santa Dash.”

Registration for the Santa Dash is available online by visiting www.theleisureplex.com/book-online.