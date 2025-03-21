Re-imagining the Islandmagee Witches exhibition at Larne Museum & Arts Centre
The small hallway display will introduce the story of the last witch trial in Ireland, which took place in Carrickfergus in 1711.
A collaborative project between Ulster University and Carrickfergus Museum (Mid and East Antrim Council) resulted in an exhibition at Carrickfergus Museum last autumn.
It showcased the historical research of Dr Andrew Sneddon, and creative interpretations from 'The Islandmagee Witches Digital and Creative Project', led by Dr Victoria McCollum and Dr Sneddon.
The exhibition was designed to enable a deeper understanding of the events that took place in the area over 300 years ago.
Following on from this, a new project hub will open in Carrickfergus Museum as a legacy to the project.
It features the research and expertise of Brian Coyle, Dr Helen Jackson, Dr Adam Melvin, Sabrina Minter and Shirin Murphy.