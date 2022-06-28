Reach new heights of fun  at High Rise this summer

Marie Marin, Chief Executive of Employers For Childcare with Chris McBride, Fitness and Leisure Manager and Catrina Walsh, Operations Manager, pictured in the Clip ‘n Climb arena at High Rise Lisburn which reopens on Saturday July 2

The fabulous family adventure centre, which originally opened in autumn 2019, has been closed since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic but is now ready to reopen and welcome back our guests of all ages, just in time for the school summer holidays.

Located at Altona Road, just five minutes from Sprucefield, High Rise includes Northern Ireland’s largest Clip ‘n Climb indoor climbing arena as well as a soft play area and has an in-house café serving drinks and light snacks. Innovative sensory rooms within the centre will reopen later.

Two new Managers have been appointed to oversee the day to day running of the centre. Catrina Walsh is the new Operations Manager and Chris McBride takes up the role of Fitness and Leisure Manager. Catrina, from Belfast, has a strong background in the leisure industry, where she has worked across a number of centres for the past 16 years. Lisburn local Chris has both Northern Ireland and international experience in the leisure sector, including in the home of Clip ‘n Climb New Zealand.

Speaking from High Rise, where the finishing touches are being put in place ahead of the reopening, Employers For Childcare Chief Executive Marie Marin said: “We cannot wait to welcome our guests back to the centre and to again hear the squeals of excitement as they enjoy all High Rise has to offer. We are proud that High Rise is a Social Enterprise and all profits are invested in our charity, supporting parents to get into and stay in work and be better off – which is more essential now than ever. This means that every time a family visits High Rise, not only are they enjoying a fun day out, but they know they are helping us continue this vital work.”

Guests are advised to pre-book their visit to High Rise at www.highriseni.org.